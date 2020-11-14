Latest: Youth, amateur sports in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced new guidance for youth sports.

Low-risk sports are exempt from wearing masks during active play when participants can maintain at least 14 feet from each other.

No out-of-state teams will be allowed to play at Massachusetts-facilities. Out-of-state athletes or coaches are subject to the state travel order protocol.

If a student from another state is being educated in Massachusetts, they can participate in school sports and are not subject to the travel order.

