Latest: Youth, amateur sports in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced new guidance for youth sports. 

Low-risk sports are exempt from wearing masks during active play when participants can maintain at least 14 feet from each other. 

No out-of-state teams will be allowed to play at Massachusetts-facilities. Out-of-state athletes or coaches are subject to the state travel order protocol. 

If a student from another state is being educated in Massachusetts, they can participate in school sports and are not subject to the travel order. 

You can find the full guidance here. 

