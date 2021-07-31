Law enforcement and community come together in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Families doing their shopping at Lowe’s in Hadley Saturday had the opportunity to go one-on-one with first responders from several Hampshire county communities.

Saturday’s public safety event provided shoppers with access to ask the men and women in blue any questions they may have. Children were occupied admiring the animals who play an important role in law enforcement.

“When you see the police, it’s usually not at a great time…. For us, it’s a nice relaxing time, to get to know us and we get to know them. It makes everything better,” said UMass police officer Mark Whelihan.

Most visitors Saturday were interested in the equipment carried in police cars.