Lawnmower supply affected by COVID-19 pandemic

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather has been getting warmer and people’s lawns are growing pretty fast right now.

Due to the pandemic, it has been harder to find certain lawnmowers this summer. Some lawnmower and power equipment stores have seen a shortage in supply this season. Many factories had to shutdown and some companies cut down on their lawnmower supply. At All Power in Granby, they planned ahead.

Sales Manager Doug Guertin told 22News, “We did have a hint this might happen, we ordered up as much as we could early on hoping that it wouldn’t happen but it seems to be across the whole industry.”

At All Power in Granby they do have a good supply of lawnmowers right now but said they have seen a shortage in some lawnmower accessories. So if you’re looking to get a lawnmower, you may want to try and get one now before you need one.