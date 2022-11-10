EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) Easthampton is now home to the Western Massachusetts branch of the LGBT Chamber of Commerce. The new office opened Thursday. The LGBT Chamber of Commerce extends statewide chamber services to LGBTQ+ businesses in Massachusetts.

With this space local businesses have a welcoming place to seek resources and training in order to support and grow their companies.

“When we’re together we are family so to have a place where we can come and we can work and we can understand how to be better businesses how to really do buy from each other and how to sell to others it’s really important plus you get to bring your whole self and you get to come be comfortable so that you can really explore those other parts of your business,” said Grace Moreno, Executive Director Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

The space also serves as an art gallery featuring local LGBTQ+ artists to have a space to collaborate and flourish as small local businesses.