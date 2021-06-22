Leadership Pioneer Valley holds graduation in Florence

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new generation of leaders graduated Tuesday night in Florence.

Members of Leadership Pioneer Valley finished up an intense, shortened development program with a small ceremony. The program brings in professionals from across the public and private sectors to prepare them for leadership roles in their lives.

The graduates worked hand-on with nonprofits in the region, ranging from creating educational videos, teaching business skills, and helping kids with financial literacy. All in a shortened time span due to the pandemic.

“It’s a nine-month program for mid-career professionals, ” said Lora Wondolowski, executive director at Leadership Pioneer Valley told 22News. “We had to condense it down to six months due to obvious reasons.”

These graduates join more than 300, of which more than half went on to new leadership positions in their field.