LEEDS, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day observations continued into the evening here in western Massachusetts, Monday night.

In Hampshire County, local veterans were joined by the community for a special event held at the Edward P. Boland Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Leeds.

People gathered at the pavilion there for a special concert, and Public Affairs officer of VA Central Western Massachusetts Sarah Robinson explained to 22News why observing Memorial Day is so important, “To remember and honor all of the veterans who have served and those families who were left behind.”