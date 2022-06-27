NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Jim McGovern announced the VA Medical Center in Leeds will stay open Monday.

The announcement comes after the VA recommended closing the facility and relocating services to Springfield and Connecticut. Back in March, the VA had suggested closing the Leeds facility due to significant maintenance issues, investment requirements, and engineering challenges at the building.

The idea sparked outrage among veterans and their supporters who depend on local services.

Congressman McGovern said in a social media post that the facility will, in fact, stay open and that he will continue to work with the commission to stop additional closures from moving forward.