EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Treehouse Foundation along with Senator John Velis and Representative Dan Carey held a legislative breakfast for their colleagues.

The goal was to celebrate the accomplishments of the foundation and to understand the effectiveness of the treehouse’s intergenerational community model. The foundation works toward building communities for foster children where they can be guided by older adults who serve as role models.

Founder and CEO of the Treehouse Foundation, Judy Cockerton, telling 22News, “Kids living in Treehouse are staying in school, they’re succeeding in school, they’re graduating from high school, they’re going onto colleges, vocational programs, so I feel like its a very different trajectory and life path than their peers who are in foster care.”

The Treehouse Foundation works to inspire and re-envision foster care in America. According to their website, they opened in 2006 and their ‘Re-Envisioning Foster Care in America Movement’ launched in late 2010.