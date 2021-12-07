LGBT Chamber of Commerce celebrate launch of new chapter in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Talent is universal, but opportunity is limited. That’s what Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle is trying to change, in partnership with the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber celebrated the launch of the western Massachusetts chapter. It’s meant to provide safe spaces and help generate opportunity for people in marginalized communities.

“It’s hard to reach out in an authentic way and say ‘Hey, we want to give you something,’ or ‘We want to now ally with you,’ when we have people who have been doing this work for decades,” said Mayor LaChapelle. “To expand our footprint and our blueprint out of Easthampton with these amazing organizations, it’s really a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The Black Economic Council of Massachusetts and Lawyers for Civil Rights also previewed their plans to open offices in western Massachusetts next year.