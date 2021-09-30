Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito to visit Hadley, Worthington Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Springfield serial killer Stewart Weldon is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday at Hampden Superior Court.

Weldon pleaded guilty to 39 criminal charges Tuesday, including three counts of first degree murder. He altered his plea days before his trial was set to begin. Each count of first degree murder carries a life sentence, which will be served consecutively.

Back in 2018, investigators discovered three bodies "in and around" Weldon's Page Boulevard home. The victims were identified as Kayla Escalante of Ludlow, America Lyden of Springfield, and Ernestine Ryans, of Springfield.

Weldon had originally faced 52 criminal charges, but under a plea deal, the number of charges was reduced to 39. Some of the charges Weldon pleaded guilty to include seven counts of indecent assault and battery (a downgrade from the initial charge of rape), kidnapping, and strangulation.

Weldon has been in jail since his arraignment in May of 2018, when bail had been set at one million dollars. In June of that same year, an additional $1M bail was set for additional charges.

The prosecution has recommended Weldon serve his life sentences in an out-of-state facility.

Sentencing is scheduled for 2:00 P.M. 22News will bring you updates on air, on WWLP.com, and on the 22News mobile app.