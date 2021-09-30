Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito to visit Hadley, Worthington Thursday

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito is scheduled to be in western Massachusetts Thursday, attending two public events in Hampshire County.

Polito is first scheduled to visit Hadley at 10:00 A.M., where she will attend a ribbon cutting for three new municipal buildings: a new public library, senior center, and fire station.

Polito will then head west to Worthington, where she will join Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba for an event to discuss broadband access in rural communities. That event is scheduled for noon at Worthington Town Hall.

