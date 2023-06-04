AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Fire Department was called to Meadow Street for a barn fire on Friday.

According to the Amherst Fire Department, at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, fire crews were sent to heavy smoke after a lightning strike on Meadow Street near the Hadley town line. When crews arrived, they found fire in a barn which quickly spread to adjacent buildings, including a home.

Amherst Fire Department

Amherst Fire Department

Amherst Fire Department

Amherst Fire Department

Amherst Fire Department

The resident of the home was out of the home when the fire crews arrived, and interior and exterior attacks on the fire were made immediately. There were no injuries and the fire was put out by 9:00 p.m. There is no word on the cause of the accident.