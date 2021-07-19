Lightning strike hits Mount Holyoke College building causing fire

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A building on the campus of Mount Holyoke College received damage from a fire Saturday afternoon.

According to the South Hadley Fire Department, they received a water flow alarm on the campus around 5:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they could see smoke coming from the roof of the Mead Hall. Photos shared from the department show extensive roof damage inside the building.

An investigation into the fire determined a lightning strike hit the building was the cause. Several other departments were called to assist in the fire, including Granby, Hadley, Belchertown, Amherst, Holyoke, Westover AFB, and the Department of Fire Services.