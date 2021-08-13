Lightning strikes home in Worthington causing fire

WORTHINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A lightning strike from Thursday night’s storm caused a barn fire that left a home with significant damage in Worthington.

According to Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Information Officer Jake Wark, the Worthington Fire Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was from a lightning striking a barn attached to a home.

22News went to the home on West Street Friday morning and saw extensive damage to the home attached to the barn. More than half of the home was destroyed by the fire.

A 22News viewer sent several photos of the fire and said the house was stuck by lightning at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Robin continued to tell 22News her daughter-in-law helped her neighbors get out of the house. Robin’s husband also moved the neighbor’s car and saw the trunk was completely melted. She said everyone is safe and the neighbors are staying with a friend.

Photo sent to 22News from Robin





















Several fire department were called to assist the Worthington Fire Department put out the fire.