Limited spectators from team’s guest list allowed to attend UMass Amherst home games

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Spectators will be allowed to home games at UMass Amherst that are on the team member’s guest list.

According to a news release from UMass, student athletes can request tickets for fans on their guest list to be permitted to home games beginning March 25.

The policy will be in effect at the following venues:

Earl Lorden Field

Garber Field

Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex

McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Sortino Field

Rudd Field

UMass Track and Field Complex

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS – all guests must:

Complete a self-symptom check to ensure they are healthy prior to arriving on campus. If guests are displaying any symptoms, they should not travel to campus and attend the event.

Wear a face covering/mask (cloth or surgical-type mask), at all times when on campus and inside the venue. A face shield may be worn but must be worn with a mask or face covering.

Always maintain physical distance (a minimum of a 6-feet) from others that are not in their household.

People entering Massachusetts from out of state that plan on attending a UMass game should adhere to the Massachusetts State Travel Advisory.