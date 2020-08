BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Animal control officials in Belchertown are warning residents to be aware of a limping bear on Route 21 late Monday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., the Belchertown Animal Control said the limping bear had just crossed Route 21 near Chauncy Walker.

The bear is said to be headed towards the Hislop’s hayfield and the backside of Turney Hill Road in town.

Residents in those areas are being urged to be cautious.