LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in Hampshire County

(WWLP) – Hampshire County is ranked the second-highest county in western Massachusetts with the most COVID-19 cases totaling 943 according to the Department of Public Health.

Top 5 cities and towns with the most COVID-19 cases in Hampshire County as of June 17:

  1. Northampton – 271
  2. South Hadley – 142
  3. Belchertown – 101
  4. Amherst – 93
  5. Easthampton – 82

Full list of COVID-19 case numbers in each city and town in Hampshire County as of June 17:

Amherst – 93
Belchertown – 101
Chesterfield – Less than 5
Cummington – Less than 5
Easthampton – 82
Goshen – Less than 5
Granby – 28
Hadley – 42
Hatfield – 17
Huntington – 14
Middlefield – 0
Northampton – 271
Pelham – Less than 5
Plainfield – Less than 5
South Hadley – 142
Southampton – 30
Ware – 31
Westhampton – 5
Williamsburg – 10
Worthington – 0

