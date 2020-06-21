LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in Hampshire County

(WWLP) – Hampshire County is ranked the second-highest county in western Massachusetts with the most COVID-19 cases totaling 943 according to the Department of Public Health.

Top 5 cities and towns with the most COVID-19 cases in Hampshire County as of June 17:

Northampton – 271 South Hadley – 142 Belchertown – 101 Amherst – 93 Easthampton – 82

Full list of COVID-19 case numbers in each city and town in Hampshire County as of June 17:

Amherst – 93

Belchertown – 101

Chesterfield – Less than 5

Cummington – Less than 5

Easthampton – 82

Goshen – Less than 5

Granby – 28

Hadley – 42

Hatfield – 17

Huntington – 14

Middlefield – 0

Northampton – 271

Pelham – Less than 5

Plainfield – Less than 5

South Hadley – 142

Southampton – 30

Ware – 31

Westhampton – 5

Williamsburg – 10

Worthington – 0

