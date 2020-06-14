LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in Hampshire County

(WWLP) – Hampshire County is ranked the 2nd highest county in western Massachusetts with the most COVID-19 cases totaling 921 according to the Department of Public Health.
Top 5 cities and towns with the most COVID-19 cases in Hampshire County as of June 10:
- Northampton
- South Hadley – 142
- Belchertown – 100
- Amherst – 91
- Easthampton – 80
Full list of COVID-19 case numbers in each city and town in Hampshire County as of June 10:
Amherst – 91
Belchertown – 100
Chesterfield – Less than 5
Cummington – Less than 5
Easthampton – 80
Goshen – Less than 5
Granby – 28
Hadley – 42
Hatfield – 16
Huntington – 14
Middlefield – 0
Northampton – 269
Pelham – Less than 5
Plainfield – Less than 5
South Hadley – 142
Southampton – 29
Ware – 30
Westhampton – 5
Williamsburg – 10
Worthington – 0
