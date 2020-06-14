LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in Hampshire County

(WWLP) – Hampshire County is ranked the 2nd highest county in western Massachusetts with the most COVID-19 cases totaling 921 according to the Department of Public Health.

Top 5 cities and towns with the most COVID-19 cases in Hampshire County as of June 10:

Northampton South Hadley – 142 Belchertown – 100 Amherst – 91 Easthampton – 80

Full list of COVID-19 case numbers in each city and town in Hampshire County as of June 10:

Amherst – 91

Belchertown – 100

Chesterfield – Less than 5

Cummington – Less than 5

Easthampton – 80

Goshen – Less than 5

Granby – 28

Hadley – 42

Hatfield – 16

Huntington – 14

Middlefield – 0

Northampton – 269

Pelham – Less than 5

Plainfield – Less than 5

South Hadley – 142

Southampton – 29

Ware – 30

Westhampton – 5

Williamsburg – 10

Worthington – 0

