EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton’s 7th annual Winterfest kicked off Saturday morning with a pancake breakfast followed by a day-long list of events!

The Winterfest started at the annual pancake breakfast at Trinity Unity Lutheran Church. The festival is hosted by the Nashawannuck Pond steering committee. Activities throughout the day include a craft and vendor fair, glassblowing demo, wagon rides and much more.

Festivities are spread between Easthampton high school, Keystone Mill, Emily Winston Library and other iconic Easthampton locations. All activities are free.

List of events:

10:00 a.m.

Winter Cupcake Decorating at Emily Williston Library

Winter Wildlife Workshop and Walk at Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary

Craft Vendor Fair at Keystone Mill

YoYo and Killtoy Table at Keystone Mill

Glassblowing Demo, Heart Pendants at Keystone Mill

Jump Rope Making at Keystone Mill

Hot Chocolate Bar, Braids, Corn Hole at Salon Solace

Peacock’s Nest Studio Glittery Grand Opening at Eastworks

10:30 a.m.

Magic Moments with Ed Popielarczyk #1 at Easthampton High School

11:00 a.m.

Self Portrait Public Art at MAP Gallery-Eastworks

The Snow Qween’s AbominaBall at Eastworks West End Space

Mini Dance Workshops #1 at Keystone Mill

Wagon Rides with Mainely Drafts at Municipal Lot

Chilli Cook-Off at Easthampton High School

Balloon Fun with Magic Moments at Easthampton High School

Jon Carroll Music at Keystone Mill

A Murr-ma Tasting at Keystone Mill

12:00 p.m.

Historic Ice Harvest on the Pond at Nashawannuck Pond

Magic Moments with Ed Popielarczyk #2 at Easthampton High School

Open Studios at One Cottage Street at Cottage Street Studios

Kid’s Lung-Fu Demo and Participation at Keystone Mill

Winter Wand Making at Easthampton Council on Aging

1:00 p.m.

Winter Wildlife Workshop and Walk at Acradia Wildlike Sanctuary

Watercolor Snowflake at Valley Arts Supplies

Family Movie: Ice Age at Easthampton High School

Mini Dance Workshops #2

2:00 p.m.

Group Table Tennis Lesson with Professional Coaching at Zing! Table Tennis Center

Family STRONG Workshop at Keystone Mill

3:00 p.m.

Dennis the Magician at Easthampton High School

Awards Ceremony at Easthampton High School

4:00 p.m.

Community Fire at Nashawannuck Pond

5:00 p.m.