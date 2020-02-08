EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton’s 7th annual Winterfest kicked off Saturday morning with a pancake breakfast followed by a day-long list of events!
The Winterfest started at the annual pancake breakfast at Trinity Unity Lutheran Church. The festival is hosted by the Nashawannuck Pond steering committee. Activities throughout the day include a craft and vendor fair, glassblowing demo, wagon rides and much more.
Festivities are spread between Easthampton high school, Keystone Mill, Emily Winston Library and other iconic Easthampton locations. All activities are free.
List of events:
10:00 a.m.
- Winter Cupcake Decorating at Emily Williston Library
- Winter Wildlife Workshop and Walk at Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary
- Craft Vendor Fair at Keystone Mill
- YoYo and Killtoy Table at Keystone Mill
- Glassblowing Demo, Heart Pendants at Keystone Mill
- Jump Rope Making at Keystone Mill
- Hot Chocolate Bar, Braids, Corn Hole at Salon Solace
- Peacock’s Nest Studio Glittery Grand Opening at Eastworks
10:30 a.m.
- Magic Moments with Ed Popielarczyk #1 at Easthampton High School
11:00 a.m.
- Self Portrait Public Art at MAP Gallery-Eastworks
- The Snow Qween’s AbominaBall at Eastworks West End Space
- Mini Dance Workshops #1 at Keystone Mill
- Wagon Rides with Mainely Drafts at Municipal Lot
- Chilli Cook-Off at Easthampton High School
- Balloon Fun with Magic Moments at Easthampton High School
- Jon Carroll Music at Keystone Mill
- A Murr-ma Tasting at Keystone Mill
12:00 p.m.
- Historic Ice Harvest on the Pond at Nashawannuck Pond
- Magic Moments with Ed Popielarczyk #2 at Easthampton High School
- Open Studios at One Cottage Street at Cottage Street Studios
- Kid’s Lung-Fu Demo and Participation at Keystone Mill
- Winter Wand Making at Easthampton Council on Aging
1:00 p.m.
- Winter Wildlife Workshop and Walk at Acradia Wildlike Sanctuary
- Watercolor Snowflake at Valley Arts Supplies
- Family Movie: Ice Age at Easthampton High School
- Mini Dance Workshops #2
2:00 p.m.
- Group Table Tennis Lesson with Professional Coaching at Zing! Table Tennis Center
- Family STRONG Workshop at Keystone Mill
3:00 p.m.
- Dennis the Magician at Easthampton High School
- Awards Ceremony at Easthampton High School
4:00 p.m.
- Community Fire at Nashawannuck Pond
5:00 p.m.
- WinterFest on Tap: Neon Moons at ABB located at Abandoned Building Brewery