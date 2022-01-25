List of warming centers open in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Northampton has issued a list of warming centers across the city for anyone in need of a warm place to stay.

First Churches (129 Main Street) is partnering with ServiceNet in offering a shelter that is open 24 hours, 7 days a week. Two meals are also provided courtesy of Hampshire County Friends of the Homeless and Manna.

The Manna Community Center at St. John’s Church (48 Elm Street) is open from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm Monday through Thursday and Saturdays. The Northampton Police Department (29 Center Street) is open 24/7 and during the coldest nights and days, and encourages people to warm up in the lobby.

For more information, contact the Mayor’s Office at 413-587-1249 or email mayor@northamptonma.gov.