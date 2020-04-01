List: Public places closed in South Hadley to help slow the spread of COVID-19

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – All South Hadley parks, playgrounds hiking trails, playing fields, and other recreational areas are closed until May 4.

On Tuesday Governor Baker extended the stay at home advisory to May 4 and prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people. This is so the public will continue practicing social distancing and stay home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the South Hadley Police Department, the public is prohibited from using the following facilities:

Ledges Golf Club

Beachgrounds Park

Buttery Brook Park

Town Farm Field

School fields and playgrounds

Hiking trails

All playground playscapes are closed as the cleanliness level cannot be ensured

Under a previous order, the South Hadley Townhall, library, senior center, schools, transfer station, DPW offices and The Old Fire House museum has been closed to the public. There is also limited public access to the police department.

The public is encouraged to stay home and if you need to go out in public practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from other people and continue to wash your hands.