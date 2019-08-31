“Little Blue” children’s store celebrates opening in Thornes Marketplace

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A business in Northampton celebrated their opening of a satellite store that’s right across the hall from their original store.

“Little Blue” is a satellite store of “The Blue Marble,” which are both located in Thornes Marketplace.

This new store is focused on selling children’s toys and clothing. The owner told 22News, she is keeping her ears open to find out what customers want.

“At this moment, we’re newborn through kindergarten and we’re going to take the lead from our customers and follow what we’re asked to carry,” said Cathy Wallz.

“The Blue Marble” originally opened in Amherst back in 2007.