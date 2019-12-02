Live look at road conditions from 22News Weather Tracker

1  of  234
Closings and Delays
439th Air Lift Wing Westover AAA Pioneer Valley-Offices Academy at Charlemont Academy Hill School Agawam Public Schools Agawam Senior Center AIC Alden Credit Union All About Learning Allied Rehabilitation Centers Alphabet Soup Childcare & Preschool Plus Amherst College Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools Asnuntuck Community College Athol-Royalston Reg School District BakuCare Basketball Hall of Fame Bay Path University Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Council on Aging Belchertown Day School Belchertown Public Schools Berkshire Country Day School Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Berry Plastics-Easthampton Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Brimfield Council on Aging Calvary Baptist Church-Easthampton Career Tec Center After School Program Central Berkshire Reg School District Chicopee City Hall Chicopee Public Library Chicopee Public Schools Children's Creative Corner Children's House Learning Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Cloverdale Preschool Common School Community Christian School Community Music School of Spfld. Creative Kids Preschool Curtis Blake Day School Cute Kids Children's Center East Longmeadow Public Schools Eastern Hampshire District Court Easthampton Public Schools Elms College Emily Williston Mem. Library & Museum Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District First Lutheran School-Holyoke Five Colleges, Inc. Food Bank of Western Mass. Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Franklin First Federal Credit Union Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Gorse Children's Center Granby Schools Greater Holyoke YMCA Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Greenfield Center School Greenfield Community College Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden Senior Center Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire College Hampshire Regional School District Hampshire Regional YMCA Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Highland Valley Elder Services, Inc. Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Trinity Parish-Westfield Holyoke Boys & Girls Club Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Community College Holyoke Council on Aging & Senior Center Holyoke Day Nursery Holyoke Public library Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Homework House Inc. Hubbard Memorial Library Hulmes Transportation Services In Our Hands Learning & Preschool Center J. Polep Distribution Services Jitterbugs Early Childhood Program Jones Library Kids Place Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Lee Public Schools Leoni Wire, inc. Lilly Library Lincoln Technical Institute Little Tot Day Care Longmeadow Montessori Longmeadow Public Schools LPVEC Offices Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Ludlow Public Schools Ludlow Town Hall MacDuffie School Mahar Regional High School Make Way for Ducklings Nursery MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center MassHire Holyoke Career Center MassHire Springfield Career Center Master Heo's Tae Kwon Do Education Ctr May Center School Merriam-Webster Inc. Microtek Mittineague Children's Center MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence MLK, Jr. Family Services Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Public Schools Montessori School of Northampton Mount Holyoke College Mountain View Baptist Church Neari School New Eng. Farm Workers' Council New Eng. Jewish Academy North Brookfield Public Schools Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northampton Public Schools Northfield Council on Aging Open Arms Child Care Center Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady's Child Care Center Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School PeoplesBank Phoenix Charter Academy Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Pioneer Valley Montessori School Pioneer Valley Reg. School District Polish National Credit Union Pope Francis Preparatory School Providence MMTP PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Children's Center Quaboag Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Riverside Industries, Inc. Rowe Elementary School Savage Arms, Inc. Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr Smith College Smith College Campus School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School Social Security Admin-Holyoke Off. South County Senior Center South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Library South Hadley Public Schools South Hadley Town Hall South Hadley Town Hall Offices Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld Boys Club-Carew Hill Girls Club Spfld. Jewish Comm. Ctr Pre-school Spfld. Partners for Community Action Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Spfld. Seventh-Day Adventist Jr. Academy Springdale Education Center Springfield City Hall Offices Springfield City Library Springfield College Springfield Housing Authority Springfield Museums Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools Square One St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-Northampton STCC Stone Academy-East Hartford Suffield Public Schools Sunshine Village Tantasqua & Union 61 School Districts The Children's House - W. Spfld. Trinity Nursery Sch & Kindergarten UMASS Amherst UMass Center at Springfield Union #38 School District United Cong. Church-UCC Holyoke Valley Educational Associates Valley Opportunity Council Valley West School Viability, Inc. Hampden County Viability, Inc. Hampshire-Franklin Counties VOC Transportation Ware Public Schools Ware Senior Center Wellfleet Wernick Adult Day Health Center West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Council on Aging West Springfield Public Schools Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Public Schools Westfield Senior Center Westfield State University Westfield YMCA Nursery School WestMass ElderCare Westover Air Base Westover Job Corps Center White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf WNEU YMCA of Greater Westfield

Live look at road conditions from 22News Weather Tracker

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon took the Weather Tracker on the road in Northampton Monday morning to get a closer look at road conditions.

The drive is not too bad. The plows have been out in full force overnight and this morning as you can see in the live camera out the front window.

However, some areas are more tricky than others. Major highways and roads are treated well, but if you’re in a smaller town, those less-traveled local roads that can sometimes go untreated will be slick this morning so give yourself plenty of extra time.

Don’t be that person who doesn’t clear the snow completely off of their car because it can be dangerous if you don’t. Keep a snow brush, ice scraper, and a snow shovel in your car at all times this winter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Trending Stories

Severe Weather Alert

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots