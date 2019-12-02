Live look at road conditions from 22News Weather Tracker

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon took the Weather Tracker on the road in Northampton Monday morning to get a closer look at road conditions.

The drive is not too bad. The plows have been out in full force overnight and this morning as you can see in the live camera out the front window.

However, some areas are more tricky than others. Major highways and roads are treated well, but if you’re in a smaller town, those less-traveled local roads that can sometimes go untreated will be slick this morning so give yourself plenty of extra time.

Don’t be that person who doesn’t clear the snow completely off of their car because it can be dangerous if you don’t. Keep a snow brush, ice scraper, and a snow shovel in your car at all times this winter.