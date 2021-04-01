LIVE: Russian immigrant in Northampton sanctuary is free to seek legal residency

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a news conference Thursday morning regarding a Russian immigrant who has had her case re-opened after being in sanctuary at the Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence since 2018.

Watch live at 11:30 a.m.

The news conference will be at the Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence on Main Street at 11:30 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the news conference.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Irida Kakhtiranova, a Russian immigrant who entered sanctuary on April 6, 2018, had her case reopened by the Board of Immigration Appeals this week. This means she is free to leave the protection of sanctuary, and that she can pursue a path to legal residency.

The news release states Kakhtiranova is married to a U.S. citizen and the couple has three U.S.-born children. In 2003, she came to the United States from Russia and worked for many years in restaurants. She was one of about 50 undocumented immigrants who sought refuge in houses of worship around the country after the Trump administration came into power.

The Unitarian Society’s minister, Reverend Janet Bush, said “We are so grateful and so happy for Irida and her family. Collectively we have demonstrated the power of community and of living our faith and values. ”

“I am still in shock. I feel so relieved that I can live in peace with my family and return to my work. Thank you to my lawyer Megan Kludt, and to EVERYONE who has helped keep my family together. You have become part of our family,” Kakhtiranova

