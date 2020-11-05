Local activists to rally in Amherst in support of election results

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a rally in Amherst Thursday afternoon in response to the electoral process following Tuesday’s election.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Rising Together, a group of activists from Amherst, Pelham, and Leverett organized a rally in support of “protect the results” to take place at the Amherst Town Common from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Hundreds of people are expected to participate in the rally and defend democracy and demand every vote be counted and the election results be protected in this years presidential election.

All residents participating are asked to be masked, physical distance from others, walk singly, or in family units.

“The very fact that a U.S. president would question the legitimacy of an election and threaten to not only repudiate the results but also refuse to cede power should he lose is a dangerous affront to our democracy,” Georganne Greene, a member of Rising Together said. “People speaking out in defense of the constitution and free and fair elections is an act as critical as is voting itself.”