NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Nations was forced to stop deliveries to Gaza after internet and telephone services collapsed due to lack of fuel.

Locally, members of ‘Jewish Voice for Peace’ and other local organizations have been holding standouts over the ongoing war, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

For the past 5 weeks members of these groups have been protesting Israel`s war on Palestinian civilians in Gaza, gathering with crowds from 50 to 200 individuals. Members spoke with 22News about their efforts, “We’re here because refugee camps are being bombed,” one member says. “We’re here because white phosphorous is being used, we’re here because schools, churches are being bombed and it’s with U.S. money and with weapons literally. And it’s also being done under my name as an American Jew.”

Organizers have been hosting stand-outs for the last five weeks and gathering three time a week with signs protesting the war.