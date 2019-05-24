Local agency receives international attention for assisting disabled men, women

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Stavros, the western Massachusetts agency devoted to independent living for people with disabilities, has achieved worldwide recognition.

Hanaa Adarrab will soon be returning to Casablanca, Morocco where she’s a government official in the Moroccan Department of Tourism.

She spent five weeks in Amherst consulting with Stavros personnel on how to adapt tourist housing for disabled men and women visiting her country.

Hanaa told 22News, she’ll never forget her visit to western Massachusetts.

“I have never met such kind people, they were so kind, they were so helpful, they were helping me with my English,” Adarrab said.

Stavros was founded in 1974 with a client list of 100 people with disabilities.

The agency has grown to the point where Stavros now assists 4,000 disabled men and women live independently here in western Massachusetts.

