Local art installation shares sights, sounds of Puerto Rican natives

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new art installation in Northampton looks to bring you right into the lost home of a Puerto Rican grandmother.

It’s called “La Casa De Abuela,” a multimedia installation that includes sounds of the island and voices of the home’s former occupants. Created by storyteller Michelle Fontanez, the piece looks to symbolize the displacement of thousands of Puerto Ricans, whether through colonialism, natural disasters, or just a lack of economic opportunity.

The new art installation will be running at the A.P.E. gallery until Friday, July 16 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment.