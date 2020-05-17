Local art instillation aims to uplift Ware residents

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The installation is called “Where? Ware!” hosted by art center Workshop13.

A mural is on display to beautify a building that suffered damages from a fire in 2016 with artistic inspiration ranging from Picasso to Van Gogh.

The goal is to attract visitors to the town of Ware and proudly display the artistic side of the town. Local artist Raquel Laine told 22News that she believes the art will help uplift local residents during this difficult time.

“The difference between having nothing and now having all these paintings up there is night and day. You don’t even see the building anymore, you see artwork and it’s beautiful,” said Laine. “I feel like it’s really going to lift Ware and it’s going to be something that lifts the spirits of people.”

The other artists who participated in the installation included artists who painted the works of some historically well-known artists.

Cindy Bourcier – DaVinci

Pam Speilberg – Van Gogh

Rachel Speilberg – Picasso

Loretta Medeiros – Monet

Jennifer Geldard – Magritte

Marie Launderdale – Munch

Raquel Laine – Johnson

Althea Keaton – Kahlo

For more information on local artists and art lessons, you can visit Workshop13.org for more information