Local bicyclists take advantage of Friday’s summer-like weather

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather has gotten nicer and temperatures continue to warm up.

The weather has allowed people to get out on the bike trails. There were a lot of people out on the Norwuttuck Bike trail in Hadley Friday taking advantage of the nice late spring weather.

At Valley Bike and Ski Werks, they’ve seen an increase in bike sales recently. People have also been coming in to get their bikes tuned up for the season. Safety is also important to people.

22News spoke with Valley Bike and Ski Werks employee, Mills Manuel, on the recent spike in bike and equipment sales.

Mills Manuel told 22News, “We’re selling a lot of helmets, locks, lights that’s a big thing is the safety. We’re selling brighter colored things for higher visibility on the road.”

In Massachusetts, anyone 16-years-old or younger is required to wear a bicycle helmet.





