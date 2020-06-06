Local bottle redemption centers reopening in phases

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Bottle and can redemption has resumed in Massachusetts, but it will be in phases.

Redemptions will resume in a two-stage process starting Friday night facilities can use reverse vending machines.

Retailers can begin to accept containers over-the-counter on June 19. 22News spoke with Jonathan Morrison a Liquors 44 employee in Hadley, Morrison told us it will be a 10-case limit per household.

Morrison also added that customers couldn’t wait to drop off their bottles that have piled up during COVID-19 shutdowns.

Morrison told 22News, “People are excited to have it back and its working again, people said their cans were piling up in their garages so they are definitely excited to have it back.”

Liquors 44 of Hadley asks people to make sure to follow its safety guidelines when bringing bottles or cans into the store.