EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A local family-owned restaurant is opening another location in the former Riff’s Joint at the Eastworks Building in Easthampton.

Local Burger announced on social media that they are taking over Riff’s spot, which closed its doors in early September. Local Burger has two additional locations on Main Street in Northampton and Keene, New Hampshire locations which will remain open.

The menu will remain the same as Northampton with some additions such as wraps and salads. They offer various burgers including turkey, veggie, portobello, and grass-fed. One of the house favorites listed is a “Captain Crunch Dog,” a hot dog crusted in Captain Crunch cereal that is deep fried and topped with Buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing.

In addition, Local Burger is also planning to take over the Hideaway bar as soon as the liquor license transfer is completed.

Northampton and Keene, New Hampshire locations will continue serving customers. The exact date of the Easthampton opening has not yet been announced.