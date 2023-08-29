AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – As the semester begins and students settle back in to campus housing, some local businesses anticipate a surge in customers.

in Hampshire County, UMASS Amherst freshman are set to begin moving in this Thursday, while move-in has already begun for some other universities.

22news caught up with students moving into Amherst College for the semester, who said the downtown area is beginning to see increased foot traffic. “Today’s actually Amherst move-in day so all the freshman are coming in, the quad’s like buzzing,” says Daniela, a Junior at Amherst College. “I remember my freshman move-in I went to Target to get some last-minute stuff and it was just wiped out. All the students go there to get stuff.”

Nearby coffee shops, pizza shops and bars were also described as hot-spots within the area following college move-in day. The heaviest traffic anticipated at UMASS Amherst this week is Thursday and Friday.

The public is being advised to expect significant delays entering, exiting and traveling around campus and in the local area.