Local businesses continue to offer takeout, delivery services during pandemic

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Some restaurants continue to offer take out and delivery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

22News spoke with a Northampton restaurant owner on Tuesday to get a feel for how his business has been going, and if there is any concern once the social distancing guidelines has lifted.

Many businesses have had to close due to the governor’s orders, but there are still some making the most out of the ever-changing situation. HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen and Bar in Northampton is still lighting its brick oven, as they continue to offer take out and delivery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner, Andrew Brow, who opened the restaurant this past October on Craft Avenue has brought back 30 percent of his staff from unemployment to help with the day-to-day operations.

“It’s been pretty good, under the circumstances, it’s not great in the grand scheme of things were we have rent to pay and stuff but it’s better than nothing for sure,” Brow said to 22News.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced on March 31 that the current stay-at-home advisory, closure of nonessential businesses, and ban on gatherings of more than 10 people will be extended until May 4, which means that all bars and restaurants in the state must also remain closed for dine-in service until at least that date.

Bars and restaurants offering takeout and delivery, like HighBrow, are considered essential services and are therefore exempt under the stay-at-home advisory. But what happens when the state opens bars and restaurants back up to the public?

There is some concern customers may not come back right away, causing businesses to take more financial hits.

“It’s really up in the air,” said one customer. “It can be very scary to think about. I’m trying to get by the day to day and try to stay positive and healthy and sanitizing and wearing masks everywhere we go.”

Brow said he can continue to stay a float for a while, but if the ban continues into the summer, he may need to think about other options.

HighBrow opens every evening at 4:30 p.m. for takeout or delivery. Brow says his phones are ringing off the hook, which is positive for the restaurant.