BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Dog owners here in western Massachusetts are constantly looking for ways to improve the lives of their pets.

Denise Cook of Belchertown is a dog educator, who holds classes teaching the techniques of making dogs more social animals for their own well-being. 22News spoke to Cook about why it’s important to give your pets a social life.

“It’s the key thing to socialize,” said Cook. “It creates fear and anxiety without socialization. They get afraid of life. You have to have a lot of patience, be very patient. Never force your dog to do anything they’re scared to do.”

Cook owns a business in Belchertown called “Harmony Personalized Dog Training.” Pets and their owners have been benefitting from her trainings for years.