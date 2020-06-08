Local car dealerships open showrooms amid phase 2 reopening efforts

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The showroom at Steve Lewis Subaru has been closed for months amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but they have reopened starting Monday.

An employee tested positive for COVID-19 back in March, which forced the business to shut down temporarily and perform extensive cleaning. That employee has since recovered.

Now as phase two of Gov. Baker’s reopening plan begins on Monday the showroom is once again fully functional, along with the rest of the facility.

22News spoke with Steve Lewis Monday afternoon who said he is excited to be back up and running on a more normal schedule.

“People love to see shiny new cars whether its the exact one they want or another one. They get a bird’s eye view of what they may be getting. It lets them sit down, and even though they are six feet apart, it lets the salesmen converse with the customer and answer questions immediately,” Lewis said.

Massachusetts had deemed automotive service and repair businesses essential during the governor’s orders of closing non-essential businesses back in march due to safety concerns. Lewis expects business to pick up later this week.