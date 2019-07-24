Local charter school files lawsuit after denied expansion requests

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts charter school has filed a lawsuit against the state.

The Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School is suing the state after denying its expansion requests. The school’s trustees filed the lawsuit Tuesday against the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education in Hampshire Superior Court.

The school is taking legal action after the board voted to deny the school’s 2018 request to increase its maximum enrollment from 584 students to 952 students.

The Charter School opened in 2007 with a program that immerses children in Chinese language and culture beginning in kindergarten. This isn’t the first time they have asked the state for expansion. The school has been denied since 2016.

In 2013, the board approved the school’s request to expand its K through eighth-grade program to high school.

