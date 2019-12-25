Local Christians continue to celebrate Christmas at church

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Many western Massachusetts Christians attended church on Tuesday night to celebrate Christmas Eve, and that tradition will continue Wednesday.

Christmas is a spiritual holiday when Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Mass taking place at St. Patrick’s Church Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. is just one of many in our area. St. Michael’s in East Longmeadow will have services at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Springfield will hold mass at 8:30 a.m.

If you’re not able to attend a service today, a service from St. Michael’s of Springfield will be broadcast in its entirety at 11 a.m. as part of the weekly “Chalice of Salvation” service, which is broadcast every Sunday morning on 22News.

About 2 billion people worldwide celebrate Christmas every year. A Pew Research study shows that half of Americans plan to attend church on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.