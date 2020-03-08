Local church makes changes to protect parishioners from coronavirus

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The rise in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and across the globe has people changing aspects of their every day lives in an attempt to protect themselves.

Coronavirus has changed the way church-goers worship. The Diocese of Springfield has made quite a few changes to help keep their parishioners safe from the coronavirus. Springfield Bishop Mitchell Rozanski has issued the following directives in all liturgies, parishes, and schools:

Holy water fonts have been drained, cleaned and will remain empty until further notice

Sign of peace during mass has been temporarily discontinued

No longer wine at communion

However, there is an exception for people with severe cases of celiac disease which doesn’t allow the person to eat the Eucharist. The Diocese also said that anyone sick should stay home and not attend mass.