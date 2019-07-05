Local church provides parking for Amherst fireworks display

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A local church provides parking for the Amherst fireworks display each year.

The Wesley United Methodist Church also holds an annual viewing of the fireworks on their lawn, it’s also a fundraiser for the church.

A chair member of the church told 22News parking at their church is free, and donations are not mandatory.

“It just seemed like a natural location for people to come and enjoy the fireworks,” said Deb Henson. “So, we figured we’d take advantage of it and open our doors and offer some hospitality.”

Henson said all the donations go towards the church to fund music programs, education and outreach missions.