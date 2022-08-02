AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Calls from local colleges are asking the Supreme Court not to overturn a decision regarding the college admissions process and race.

A brief put out by more than 30 institutions showing support for a Race-Conscious Admission process. Amherst College, Mount Holyoke, Hampshire College and Smith College are just a few of the several colleges that signed onto this brief to the Supreme Court.

A Race-Conscious Admissions policy means a college can use a person’s race as a consideration when selecting a student. The brief specifically points to the 2003 case that upheld affirmative action.

In a statement sent to 22News, Amherst College President Michael Elliot said, “Prohibiting the consideration of race in admissions decisions would result in greater inequity, both on college campuses and in American society, and it would substantially impair the ability of institutions to educate students to become the citizens and leaders that a diverse democracy requires.”

Attorney General Maura Healey also announced Monday that 20 attorneys general have filed a similar brief.