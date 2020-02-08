Local committee launches 2020 Census awareness campaign

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2020 Census is being conducted this year and on Friday, an event highlighting the importance of the census was held in Amherst.

The Pioneer Valley Census Complete Count Committee formally launched its public awareness and engagement campaign at a news conference on Friday. The goal of the committee is to educate Pioneer Valley residents on the importance of filling out the census in the coming months.

22News spoke to Lynn Griesemer, the president of the Amherst Town Council, about the importance of the census.

“The census is one of the factors that is included in over 150 federal funding programs,” Griesemer explained. “Based on the census of your town, it filters to your town. So it is extremely important to get as high a count and as accurate a count as possible.”

The committee also hopes to help provide a more accurate census by determining which communities have proven historically hard to count and finding ways to improve citizen participation.