Local communities taking extra steps to protect residents from EEE

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Seven human cases of EEE have now been confirmed in Massachusetts.

Residents are on high alert after two new cases in the Eastern part of the state were announced Friday. Places like Chicopee and South Hadley are taking extra steps to protect residents from the mosquito-borne illness.

Chicopee Public Schools have pushed all sports practices and games to before 6:30 p.m.

And in South Hadley, Friday night’s outdoor movie event has been moved inside. Steven Fleming, South Hadley’s school resource officer told 22News that it was safest for everyone to move the event inside.

“We decided, you know we’re at a high level here in town, so I checked with the Board of Health and we kind of made a decision along with the chief to move it inside. Just to be safe,” said Officer Fleming.

The best way to protect yourself from the virus is to avoid peak mosquito hours, which are at dusk and dawn.

You should also wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors, and remember the bug spray.