Local credit union continues to provide one-on-one appointments

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The way Americans conduct their banking has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many Americans are doing more online banking, because many banks have closed their lobbies for safety reasons during the pandemic.

UMassFive College Federal Credit Union currently has four operating branches, including two inside hospitals at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield and UMass Medical School in Worcester. Staff are still assisting members via one-on-one appointments, helping to provide answers and guidance through these uncertain times.

Craig Boivin, Marketing Vice President, of UMassfive told 22News, “At this point, you can schedule an appointment to come in and see our employees but those should be reserved for emergencies where you need a signature required or something that you need to do in person.”

Overall, mobile and online banking has skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic as banks have limited in-person visits to appointments or drive-through service.

As of April 5th, 30 percent of consumers surveyed by J.D. Power were using their mobile banking app more, and 35 percent were using online banking more, than they were pre-coronavirus.

UMassFive has seen an increase in its online and mobile banking, you can visit their website to set up an appointment.