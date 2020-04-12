Breaking News
Massachusetts DPH: 756 deaths reported out of 25,475 cases of COVID-19
Parishioners gather for drive-in Easter service in Easthampton

Hampshire County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Drive-in services were a popular substitute for regular worship Sunday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Calvary Baptist Church in Easthampton hosted a drive-up church service in their parking lot Sunday morning.

The parking lot was full of cars of people singing along to hymns and still participating in the collection. Looking much like a drive-in movie theater.

To celebrate the holiday, parishioners rolled down their windows to listen to Pastor James Peterson. He expressed that the church service was meant to restore some sense of normalcy during this pandemic.

“There’s just so much that this virus has disrupted. But Lord we pray that we’ll be able to get to those and help those. Maybe use the mediums that are available for us here,” Pastor Peterson said.

Before Sunday’s drive-in service, the church had been holding their Sunday services online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

