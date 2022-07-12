(WWLP) – Tuesday and Thursday mark “Prime Day.” It’s when Amazon offers their online summer deals along with other major retailers but one local expert is reminding you to watch out for potential scams.

While you may be looking to take advantage of some online deals, scammers are looking for ways to take advantage of you.

This is according to the editor of Amherst-based, Scamicide, Steven Weisman. He said scammers may try to send you links through text message or email that may look like they are legitimate websites, like Amazon or Walmart. But they actually lead to a fake website. This is his advice if you’re receiving a message like this.

Steven Weisman, editor of Scamicide.com said, “Go right to Amazon Prime because otherwise you just don’t know. Right now the security companies have found in the last week 1000 phony Amazon websites and they look really good.”

Another way to tell if a website is legitimate is to go to “who is” dot com. There you can find out who registered on the website and where.

It’s also good to use your credit card as opposed to your debit card that way if it turns out to be a scam you can dispute the charge.