Local families celebrate the New Year with a dance party

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Just when you thought all the celebrating was over, residents welcomed in the new year with the New Year’s day family morning music party and pancake breakfast in Easthampton.

Young families from all over Western Massachusetts danced up a storm at Easthampton’s Flywheel Arts community center, a longstanding tradition that attracts growing families from Springfield to the Hilltowns.

“We have a lot of regulars who come every year, they love the event. We have the pancakes, get the kids all riled up. And they can spin around and do some dancing and they’re ready for a nap by 1:00 p.m.” -Jeremy Smith, Holyoke Flywheel Arts Volunteer

I think we can have a lot of fun even if we have very little kids. In our community we have people from all over the region. It is so important for young parents, I’m so grateful for this place. -Jamie Rowena, Amherst

The New Year’s morning dance party’s popularity was very much in evidence, attracting dozens of young parents and their growing families.

All finding the perfect time of day to help welcome in the New Year in the kind of style they all could appreciate.