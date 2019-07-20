Local families enjoy three giant bounce houses in Granby

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend that the entire family can enjoy, why not try a bounce house – a BIG bounce house.

Three very large, inflatable bounce houses are set up at Salmon Brook Park in Granby.

The tour company called “Big Bounce America” brought in three bounces houses. One is dubbed the “world’s largest bounce house.” The other two include an obstacle course and a space-themed wonderland.

The kids obviously love it.

Big Bounce America Production Manager Dex told 22News, “There’s not a lot of things that tour around these days that’s geared toward the family. And this is a place you can come. It’s a safe environment. We got food, we got water, we got some shade. We got a ton of fun and everything is regulated, so everyone can have the safest, fun time.”

You can purchase tickets at their website.

You can check out the attraction all weekend. They’ll be set up Saturday and Sunday.