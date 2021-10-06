Local farm partners with Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A partnership between local famers and organizations, has led to a new farm that will bring fresh produce to nearby communities.

With food insecurity at an all time high, its essential that we have locally grown produce to rely on. Through partnership between the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and Kestrel Land Trust, 142 acres of land is now home to a new farm.

Farmers from South Deerfield and Hadley will grow and harvest the crops, which will then be distributed to the Food Bank, and others like Springfield Public Schools. 22News spoke with the state’s Commissioner of Agricultural Resources, why its important to have access to locally grown food.

“Any disruption to the food system, we can’t rely on all our food coming thousands of miles coming across the country. A drought out in the west coast could adversely affect us, fires on the west coast could adversely effect us. We need to be more resilient and provide more of our own local food.” John Lebeaux, Commissioner for Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources

The Commissioner said that following the pandemic, people have gravitated towards buying locally and from farm stands to avoid crowded supermarkets. A small portion of the land will also be used for educating local students.