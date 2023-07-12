HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – While Healey was in Williamsburg, leaders from the Department of Agriculture were touring farms damaged by flooding.

These farmers have a lot on their plate. From assessing the financial losses to determining if the soil on their land is now contaminated. People who live and farm near the banks of the swollen Connecticut River continue to struggle.

Allan Zuchowski, Owner of Lazy Acres Farm has a pumpkin patch that’s underwater, with puddles slowing draining deeper into the earth. But it’s not the flood waters he worries about, it’s the plant diseases that thrive in these wet conditions. He has not calculated his losses yet, but he thinks back to 2018 when a similar event happened.

“I lost most of my squash and pumpkins that I grow. For the next two years I had to sell property to help fund the farm, so I am hoping to stay ahead of it this year, but I am apprehensive,” Zuchowski says.

While the flood waters from the Mill River at the 121 acre Grow Food Northampton have receded, the problems are here to stay. Farmers here are putting together action plans on how to move forward, which include testing the soil to see if it was contaminated by the flood water.

What’s next for the farmers here? Well food safety dictates that any piece of produce that has touched flood waters must be picked and thrown away.

Toni Hall runs Song Sparrow Farm, all the crops they were about to sell are now gone.

A group of volunteers just helped clean up all the debris that washed into the crops during the flooding. They estimate a loss of $15,000 dollars. Hall tells 22News, “We actually kind of have to start over, and it’s like new spring, this July. So it’s as if we’ve lost 50 percent of the work to create 50 percent of the capital or the business.”

Farmers also mentioned that they had concerns about what’s supposed to be a continually wet summer.