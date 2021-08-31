Local farms preparing for upcoming fall harvest

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – As we near the end of summer in the Pioneer Valley, certain vegetables and fruits are coming into season and others are going out.

With the end of summer just three weeks away, we are now looking forward to what the fall harvest is going to bring. This means things like berries and peppers are going out of season.

The fall harvest brings different types of vegetables than the early summer and spring harvest. Pumpkins, squash, potatoes, and garlic all thrive during the late summer-early fall months. Fruits like apples, pears, and peaches also thrive during this time as well.

However, we’ve had a ton of rain in the last two months, which means some plants might have a harder time thriving. Steve McCray, owner of McCray’s Farm in South Hadley, is hopeful for his pumpkin crop this year.

“Last year, pumpkin season started earlier and ended earlier but typically, Columbus Day weekend is the peak weekend,” said McCray.

Their pumpkin ice cream and cookies will be available as we head into the month of September. Before you go to the store, always check what’s in season.